Raising awareness for domestic violence

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Victim Assistance Program and the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office is going purple on Oct. 20 in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to a news release on Tuesday from Victim Assistance Director Theda Petrasko and Prosecutor James K. Stanley, one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“Each of us must do all that we can to stop domestic violence I encourage you to take action to stop domestic violence whenever and wherever you can. If you see something, contact law enforcement to report,” the release states.

An estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year, with females who are 20-24 years of age are at the greatest risk of non-fatal intimate partner violence. The majority of cases of domestic violence are never reported to law enforcement.

“This month we join women — and men — all across the country to support victims of violence and to send the message that domestic violence is unacceptable in our community,” the release states. “Domestic violence touches every one of us. It fills emergency rooms and morgues. It keeps employees from being able to work. It makes children fearful and angry. It contributes to crime on our streets. It destroys homes and families.”

“Domestic violence is everybody’s business, and we must all support efforts to end abuse. Only by making a real commitment to stop domestic violence can we end this devastating problem,” the release states.

”I challenge you to wear your purple throughout October to spread awareness about domestic violence. Please join us on Oct. 20 by wearing purple for Purple Day. Use #MCWantstoEndDV when posting your support of domestic violence awareness month,” the release concludes.

Information provided by the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program.

