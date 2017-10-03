FAO opens AEP mini-grant application

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s (FAO) environmental education grant applications are now open. Educators and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for the 2017 AEP Access to Environmental Education Mini-Grant program. Nonprofits and schools throughout the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio are encouraged to share projects that support youth in learning about the environment, especially as regards local natural resources. The grant funding will also support youth in sharing their lessons learned with their communities.

Mini-grants are available through the Foundation’s AEP Access to Environmental Education Fund, a fund established to create a permanent source of support for environmental education.

Grant awards ranging from $500 to $1,500 will be available to support young people in accessing environmental education and in sharing their learning with their communities. The application opens on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 and all applications must be submitted by Monday, November 13, 2017.

For more information about the AEP Access to Environmental Education Mini-Grant program and past grant recipients, please visit FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/AEP.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.