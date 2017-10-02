Recognizing Alumni

POMEROY — Meigs Alumni recognized some of their own on Friday evening prior to the Homecoming football game.

The 11th class of Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Service award winners were presented with their awards by members of the Meigs Local Alumni Association and Meigs Local administration.

Michael Bartrum, Tom Reed and John Tannehill received the Distinguished Alumni Awards, while Jennifer Lohse Sheets received the Distinguished Service Award.

Bartrum’s parents Weldon and Joyce Bartrum, accompanied by his oldest son Cody, accepted the award from Anita Hajivandi as Michael Bartrum was preparing for Friday’s game as head coach of the Marauders.

“He (Bartrum) feels extremely blessed that his wonderful parents, Joyce and Weldon Bartrum, who have supported him throughout it all, are able to accept this award for him tonight, as he is focused on leading this current team to another win. He thanks the Meigs Local Alumni Association for this honor and challenges others to please pay it forward,” read announcer Gary Walker.

Reed was accompanied by his wife, Kathy, as he received his award from MHS Principal Travis Abbott. Reed has spent the past 33 years working in the Community Action network, currently serving as the Executive Director of the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.

Tannehill was presented his award by Meigs Local Supt. Scot Gheen. Tannehill was the top-rated player on the U.S. National Table Tennis Team in 1971 and part of the team which was invited to China as part of a trip called “Ping Pong Diplomacy.” He was inducted into the U.S. Table Tennis Hall of Fame in 2006 and continues to play and coach the game in Columbus.

Sheets was accompanied by her husband, Jim, as she received her award from MLAA Co-President Dru Reed. Sheets was recognized in part for being the co-author of the Meigs High School Alma Mater along with her late brother Jim Lohse.

In addition to the ceremony on Friday evening, a full schedule of activities, including a parade, live music and silent auction, were held in Pomeroy on Saturday as part of the annual Reunion on the River.

Editor’s Note: Complete biographies of the recipients appeared in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Sentinel and can be found online at mydailysentinel.com.

