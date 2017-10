First MHS Homecoming Queens honored

In the fall of 1967 Meigs High School crowned three homecoming queens, one each from Rutland, Midldeport and Pomeroy. On Friday evening those queens were honored during the 2017 Meigs Homecoming festivities. Pictured are (from left) 1967 Queen from Rutland Joyce Clonch Hlad escorted by Warren Entsminger, 2017 Meigs Homecoming Queen Olivia Davis, 1967 Queen from Pomeroy Bonnie Banks Lightfoot escorted by Butch Lightfoot. Middleport Queen Jackie Hawley has passed away.