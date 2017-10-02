Posted on by

Baer crowned EHS Queen


The 2017 Eastern High School Homecoming Queen was crowned during halftime of Friday evening’s game at East Shade River Stadium. Pictured are (from left) freshman attendant Ashton Guthrie, sophomore attendant Ali Carleton, junior attendant Hannah Hill, senior Homecoming Queen candidate Madison Williams, senior Homecoming Queen candidate Sidney Cook, and 2017 Homecoming Queen Morgan Baer.


