Reunion on the River 2017

The 2017 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Service award recipients are pictured along with members of their families and presenters. Award recipients were Jennifer Sheets, Tom Reed, Michael Bartrum and John Tannehill.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.3-MHS-Alumni-2.jpg The 2017 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Service award recipients are pictured along with members of their families and presenters. Award recipients were Jennifer Sheets, Tom Reed, Michael Bartrum and John Tannehill.

Meigs Band Director Toney Dingess looks on as the alumni band and current band members play on Court Street following the Reunion on the River Alumni Parade.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.3-MHS-Alumni-3.jpg Meigs Band Director Toney Dingess looks on as the alumni band and current band members play on Court Street following the Reunion on the River Alumni Parade.

Flags representing Meigs High School, along with the three schools, Rutland, Middleport and Pomeroy, which consolidated to form Meigs High School were carried through the parade route on Saturday.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_10.3-MHS-Alumni-4.jpg Flags representing Meigs High School, along with the three schools, Rutland, Middleport and Pomeroy, which consolidated to form Meigs High School were carried through the parade route on Saturday.

Elena Musser sings the Meigs High School Alma Mater before Friday evening’s Homecoming game.