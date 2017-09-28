Reunion on the River this weekend

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Alumni Association’s (MLAA) Reunion on the River will take place this weekend with events at Farmers Bank Stadium on Friday evening, Sept. 29, and in downtown Pomeroy on Saturday, Sept. 30.

With the theme of “Celebrating 50 years of Meigs Local,” there will be events such as a silent auction and a tribute video, as well as parade and live music.

Co-president of the MLAA Dru Reed explained that the group would like for the event to be something for alumni, recent graduates and current Meigs students, as well as for members of the community to take part in.

The events of Reunion on the River go to support scholarships for Meigs graduates. Since its creation in 2007, MLAA has awarded over $15,000 in scholarships to Meigs High School seniors. Saturday’s silent auction proceeds will go to benefit those scholarships, in addition to donations and the sale of t-shirts and hats. This is the first year for MLAA to ask for donated items for a silent auction with many alumni and businesses getting on board.

Reed said that the scholarship is determined based on an application and an interview, not grades alone, and that it has been a difficult decision over the years with the students from MHS.

The 2017 scholarship recipients were Cody Bartrum, Gracie Hoffman and Raeline Reeves.

The MLAA is an organization of many volunteers who work to put on the events of Reunion on the River.

“I am thankful for the people, alumni and non-alumni alike who help make this happen,” said Reed.

The 2017 Reunion on the River schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 29 (at Farmers Bank Stadium)

6:30 p.m. — MHS Pregame Homecoming festivities

7:10 p.m. — MLAA Distinguished Alumni presentation

7:30 p.m. — Kickoff of the Nelsonville-York vs. Meigs football game

Halftime — Meigs Alumni Band performance

Saturday, Sept. 30 (Downtown Pomeroy)

10:30 a.m. — Food, craft, vendors, inflatables and games open

12:30 p.m. — Parade lineup (Pomeroy ball fields)

1 p.m. — Meigs Alumni Parade, followed by the alumni band performance on Court Street

5-6 p.m. — Silent Auction in the mini park and Meigs Tribute Video (produced by Evan Shaw and the Bartees) on Court Street

6-9 p.m. — Live music by the Meigs alumni group “The Marauder”

9 p.m.-midnight — DJ services by Kip Grueser

For more information visit meigsalumni.org or the Meigs Local Alumni Association on Facebook.

