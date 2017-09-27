Suspect collected via social media tips

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Sheriff’s Office listed a female suspect wanted on multiple warrants Tuesday on social media before collecting her around 2 p.m. Wednesday with the assistance of the Gallipolis Police Department at a fast food restaurant on Eastern Avenue where she reportedly worked.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, multiple tips came in after Jennifer Mullins, 36, of Gallipolis, was listed on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. A total of 260 shares were had between page subscribers as of Wednesday afternoon, a part of the growing digital presence of both the Gallia Sheriff and Gallia Prosecutor.

“We listed her as a person of interest in an investigation we are working and asked for any information regarding her whereabouts,” said Champlin. “We fielded several calls today and were able to cultivate information that it was probable she would be showing up to (an Eastern Avenue business) to pick up her paycheck. When she got there our officers initiated contact with her and she engaged them in a fight and they were ultimately able to restrain her and get her into custody.”

Champlin said Mullins was placed under arrest for multiple warrants including three warrants from Gallipolis Municipal Court for failure to appear for court proceedings and two warrant from Gallia Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for court proceedings which stem from a conveyance of paraphernalia charge where Mullins reportedly attempted to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. Mullins also faces a third-degree tampering with evidence charge.

“She’s additionally going to be charged based on her actions for resisting arrest and obstruction of official business,” said Champlin. “We still have an open investigation into other activities which she may have been conducting in the tri-county area.”

The sheriff did not specify the nature of the larger investigation as law enforcement was still reviewing information and reported evidence from the arrest incident as well as video footage from other locations.

Mullins http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_Mullins-3.jpg Mullins Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Gallipolis Police Department arrested Mullins jointly at a fast food business on Eastern Avenue. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_DSC_0147-1-1-3.jpg Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Gallipolis Police Department arrested Mullins jointly at a fast food business on Eastern Avenue. Morgan McKinniss | Daily Tribune