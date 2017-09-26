‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ to be held in Athens

ATHENS — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents in the Athens and surrounding areas to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk will take place on Oct. 1 at Eclipse Company Store in Athens. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk at 2:15 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a 2.5 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is such a special event,” said Carolyn Canini, Program Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter. “It is the one time of year the families we serve have a chance to come together and stand beside one another in the fight against a disease that affects so many in West Virginia.”

In addition to the 2.5 mile walk, participants will enjoy music provided by the Jambulance from Power 105, free chair massages and free refreshments. Paul Holden of Power 105 will emcee the event including a special tribute to those who have experienced or are experiencing Alzheimer’s.

Parking is available at Athens High School, where participants can either catch a shuttle provided by the Lindley Inn or take the bike path extension to Eclipse Company Store.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Ohio alone, there are more than 210,000 people living with the disease and 597,000 caregivers.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.