Sternwheel Regatta returns

POMEROY — A look at the Pomeroy waterfront area from across the Ohio River in Mason, West Virginia, on Saturday showed the quantity of boats which had made their way to the area for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Around a dozen sternwheelers were joined by a dozen pleasure boats docked at the levy over the course of several days, as well as the many others cruising on the river which stopped at the levy for music, food and other activities.

What was feared not to happen this year, the Sternwheel Regatta, with a one week date change, brought numerous people into town for event which featured two nights of musical entertainment, Chili Cook-Off, Kiddie Tractor Pull, the Riverside Cloggers and much more.

The event for the first time was organized by the Eagles of Pomeroy, under the direction of Sternwheel Captain John Lehew. With the assistance of groups such as the Pomeroy Fire Department and Pomeroy Merchants Association, the event included something for everyone, bringing out families and individuals of all ages.

When announcing a few weeks ago that the event would in fact take place this year, Lehew stated, “This is a long standing event and The Pomeroy Eagles wanted to make sure The Sternwheel Regatta was held this year.”

The date fro the Regatta was moved back one week from its traditional weekend as when the event had been cancelled Parkersburg stepped in and scheduled an event for the original weekend.

Dozens of sternwheelers and pleasure boats were in Pomeroy over the weekend for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. This photo, taken from the Mason Boat Levee, shows the boats gathered in the downtown area. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-1.jpg Dozens of sternwheelers and pleasure boats were in Pomeroy over the weekend for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. This photo, taken from the Mason Boat Levee, shows the boats gathered in the downtown area. Several sternwheelers were docked at the Pomeroy Levy throughout the week. A few of the boats are pictured on Friday morning. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-2.jpg Several sternwheelers were docked at the Pomeroy Levy throughout the week. A few of the boats are pictured on Friday morning.

Tradition continues along Pomeroy Levee

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

