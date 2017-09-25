Posted on by

Scenes from the 2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta


Members of the American Legion prepare for the National Anthem and flag raising during the Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony on Friday evening.


CeCe performs on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.


Members of the American Legion salute during the National Anthem at Friday evening’s Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony.


The Riverside Cloggers, with a little audience participation, perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.


Boats line the waterfront area at the Pomeroy Levee on Friday evening.


A large crowd gathered to watch the Riverside Cloggers perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.


Sternwheelers of all sizes lined the waterfront in Pomeroy for several days leading up to the Regatta.


The Riverside Cloggers perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.


Commissioner Randy Smith speaks during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony as emcee Bryan Hughes looks on.


