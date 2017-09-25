Scenes from the 2017 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta

Members of the American Legion prepare for the National Anthem and flag raising during the Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony on Friday evening.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-3.jpg Members of the American Legion prepare for the National Anthem and flag raising during the Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony on Friday evening.

CeCe performs on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-4.jpg CeCe performs on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Members of the American Legion salute during the National Anthem at Friday evening’s Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-5.jpg Members of the American Legion salute during the National Anthem at Friday evening’s Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony.

The Riverside Cloggers, with a little audience participation, perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-7.jpg The Riverside Cloggers, with a little audience participation, perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Boats line the waterfront area at the Pomeroy Levee on Friday evening.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-8.jpg Boats line the waterfront area at the Pomeroy Levee on Friday evening.

A large crowd gathered to watch the Riverside Cloggers perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-9.jpg A large crowd gathered to watch the Riverside Cloggers perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Sternwheelers of all sizes lined the waterfront in Pomeroy for several days leading up to the Regatta.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-10.jpg Sternwheelers of all sizes lined the waterfront in Pomeroy for several days leading up to the Regatta.

The Riverside Cloggers perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.26-Sternwheel-11.jpg The Riverside Cloggers perform on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Commissioner Randy Smith speaks during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta opening ceremony as emcee Bryan Hughes looks on.