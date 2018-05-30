Celebrating the Pride of Super 8 Award

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Super 8 recently celebrated receiving the Pride of Super 8 Award.

A statement from the Gallipolis Super 8 read: “Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible hard work of our hotel team in delivering top notch hospitality day in and day out. Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and building a staff that’s passionate about the details; cleanliness, friendly service, making a guest feel at home. We have succeeded on all fronts. We will continue to strive in setting the bar even higher making this hotel always the Pride of Super 8.”

To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.

The Super 8 of Gallipolis offers many amenities such as microwaves and refrigerators in all rooms, free safes in all rooms, as well as hairdryers, 32” TV with Direct TV lineup. The Super 8 offers a handmade waffle from a breakfast attendant, yogurt, fruit cups, coffee, and alternate a local favorite between eggs, hard boiled eggs, and gravy and biscuits. There is a heated indoor pool as well as a spa for guests’ relaxation. Fitness room and guests laundry also offered.

“So stop out and visit anytime, we love showing off our Top 8 percent hotel,” the statement read.

Submitted on behalf of Gallipolis Super 8.