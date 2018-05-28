Middleport Alumni present scholarships

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Alumni Association has awarded a total of 10 scholarships to 2018 graduate who are grandchildren or great-grandchildren of Middleport High School Alumni.

Recipients of the 1967 Brownell Avenue Graduates Scholarships are Morgan Elizabeth Baer, Cole Andrew Hanning and Bradley Paul Logan.

Baer, of Pomeroy, is the daughter of Megan Cleland and Chris Baer. She is a graduate of Eastern High School and plans to attend Washington State Community College for nursing. Middleport Alumni relatives include Suzanne Bradbury Sayre, 1965 (grandmother); Asa Bradbury, 1967 (great-uncle); Charles Asa Bradbury, 1940 (great-grandfather); and Jeanne Anne Bradbury, 1944 (great-grandmother).

Hanning, of Oak Hill, is the son of Scott and Dayleen Hanning. He is a graduate of Oak Hill High School as valedictorian of his graduating class. He plans to attend Wright State University to major in nursing. Middleport Alumni relatives include Sandra Garten Hanning, 1967 (grandmother); and Donald Hanning, 1964 (grandfather).

Logan, of Pomeroy, is the son of Angela Logan and Darin Logan. He is a graduate of Meigs High School as co-valedictorian of his graduating class. He plans to attend Ohio State University to major in chemical engineering. Middleport Alumni relatives include Kay Ault Logan, 1967 (grandmother) and Lawrence Taylor, 1967 (great-uncle).

Susan Park Scholarships were presented to Trenton Timothy Durst, Mattison Taylor Finlaw, David Cole Hoffman, Peyton Marie Humphreys, and Connor Mitchell Thomas.

Durst, of Middleport, is the son of Tim and Kristi Durst. He is a graduate of Meigs High School and plans to attend Marshall University to student digital forensics and informational assurance. Middleport Alumni relative is Ruth Reed Durst, 1964 (grandmother).

Finlaw, of Pomeroy, is the daughter of Matt and Kristi Finlaw. She is a graduate of Eastern High School and plans to attend Ohio University to pursue a pre-med major. Middleport Alumni relatives include Debbie King Finlaw, 1968 (grandmother) and William King, 1943 (great-grandfather).

Hoffman, of Middleport, is the son of David and Kathie Hoffman. He is a graduate of Meigs High School as co-valedictorian of his class. Hoffman plans to attend Ohio State University to student environmental science. Middleport Alumni relative is Fred Hoffman, 1950 (grandfather).

Humphreys, of Lexington, Kentucky, is the daughter of Heather and Jay Humphreys. She is a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and plans to attend Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, to play basketball and major in English with an emphasis in pre-law. Middleport Alumni relatives include Norman Randoplh (Randy) Humphreys Jr., 1965 (grandfather) and Dorothy Barsotti Nieri, 1940 (great-grandmother).

Thomas, of Syracuse, is the son of Wendy Hall and Danny Thomas. He is a graduate of Southern High School and plans to attend Ohio University to major in political science and pre-law. Middleport Alumni relative is Jeanette Crooks Thomas, 1958 (grandmother).

Middleport Alumni Scholarships were presented to Madison Wood and Brady Bergefurd.

Wood, of Racine, is the daughter of Lorrie and Steven Wood. She is a graduate of Meigs High School and plans to attend the University of Rio Grande. Middleport Alumni relative is Peggy McKinney Hartman, 1967 (grandmother).

Bergefurd, of Wilmington, is the son of Brad and Marcia Bergefurd. He is a graduate of Wilmington High School and plans to attend Ohio State University. Middleport Alumni relative is Hershel Knapp, 1959.