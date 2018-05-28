Meigs County student recognized for academic achievement

COLUMBUS — Abigail Biggs of Rutland was among 54 Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) students recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a ceremony at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington, Abigail, a sophomore, was among 23 Ohio Connections Academy students inducted into the National Honor Society. To qualify, students in grades 10 -12 must have been enrolled with OCA for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, participate in school or community service activities and submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers as well as from other adults. Currently 45 OCA students are members of the National Honor Society.

Thirty-one OCA students in grades 6 through 8 were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. To qualify for the National Junior Honor Society, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 10 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and participate in one or more extracurricular activities or group service projects. Students also must submit letters of recommendation. Currently 51 OCA students are members of the National Junior Honor Society.

This year, the National Honor Society students at OCA established a team to participate and raise money in the annual Walk MS at the Columbus Zoo. More than a dozen students from all over Ohio gathered with parents and OCA faculty to take part in the annual walk. Altogether the students raised more than $1,000 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s mission to bring an end to the disabling disease while helping those individuals who have been affected. Overall this experience promoted individual growth and independence, as well as collaboration between NHS members to work towards a common goal.

“At Ohio Connections Academy we have the opportunity to work with students and families from many different backgrounds who come to us seeking an academic setting where they can thrive,” said Marie Hanna, OCA Superintendent. “I congratulate these students for their persistence and for maintaining such a strong commitment to succeeding in the classroom and making a difference in the communities in which they live.”

Ohio Connections Academy is a tuition-free, fully-online virtual public school that students in grades K-12 attend from home. OCA delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines certified teachers , a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education. More information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com.

