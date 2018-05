Prior to their meeting on Thursday evening, the Meigs County Historical Society recognized Board of Trustees President Shannon Scott for his recent graduation from the University of Rio Grande.

Prior to their meeting on Thursday evening, the Meigs County Historical Society recognized Board of Trustees President Shannon Scott for his recent graduation from the University of Rio Grande. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.13-Shannon-Scott_ne2018511163111755.jpg Prior to their meeting on Thursday evening, the Meigs County Historical Society recognized Board of Trustees President Shannon Scott for his recent graduation from the University of Rio Grande.