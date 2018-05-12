Ohio State synchronized swimming champions

Edeynne and Immerie Wiechmann, 11 year old granddaughters of Dale and Lola Hubbard of Syracuse, Ohio competed at the Ohio State Synchronized Swimming Championships on April 28 and 29 in Columbus. They swim with the Cincinnati Synchrogators. This is their fourth year. Edeynne and Immerie’s team came in first place in the state. Edeynne and Lucy Baier’s duet came in second place, Edeynne came in second place in figures and lmmerie came in fifth place in figures. The team swam to Mary Poppins music and VooDoo was the music for Edeynne and Lucy’s duet. The girls will compete at the Junior Olympics.

