POMEROY — Meigs Cooperative Parish Scholarship Applications for a $500 scholarship are available at member churches or at the Parish Office, Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Avenue, Pomeroy.

Eligibility includes: Applicant must attend a participating church affiliated with the Meigs Cooperative Parish and the church supports the scholarship endowment. Applicant must complete the written application. Applicant must have completed one year of higher education after high school, with priority to those 21 or younger. Applicant must maintain a minimum grade average of 2.5 and must provide a transcript. Applicant must be a full-time student.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 and are given solely based on the application. An interview may be requested.

Applications must be returned along with an official transcript to the pastor for signature by June 5. Pastors must return the completed applications to the Cooperative Parish by June 12.

The scholarships will be awarded at the Volunteer Banquet on July 16.

Checks will be sent directly to the institution listed on the application.