Ohio Buckeye Girls State Delegates recognized

ROCKSPRINGS — At a recent meeting of Drew Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39 in Pomeroy, Ohio, several girls from the junior classes of Meigs and Eastern High Schools were in attendance, along with their parents and grandparents. These young ladies, who were selected to represent the Legion Auxiliary at the 2018 Buckeye Girls State, were instructed on the rules, regulations and expectations required to attend Girls State.

Buckeye Girls State delegates include Carolyn Riley Ward, Katie Dailey, Haley Lathey, Anna Pierce, and Katie Ridenour.

Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. Held at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio in June, these young ladies will learn about city, county and state government as well as gain a greater understanding of American traditions and the government process.

Auxiliary President, JoAnne Newsome, welcomed everyone and gave each girl an application and packet of information concerning Girls State. A question and answer period closed out the meeting.

Submitted by Kathy Thomas.