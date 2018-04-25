Retired teachers hear Community Fund update

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers met April 15 at the Wild Horse Cafe for a noon luncheon. Charlene Rutherford, president, welcomed the group, with all saying the pledge to the flag. For devotions, Gay Perrin had a reading “I am a Teacher” and had prayer before the meeting.

During the business meeting, the secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The group was thanked for the items brought in for Care By The Stairs, a project of Amy Perrin’s Meigs High School Career Based Intervention class for students in need.

The speakers for the group were Linda Warner and Charlene Rutherford, members of the Meigs County Community Fund committee. This fund recently reorganized with the help of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The goal of the fund is to allow Meigs County people to support projects in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Community Fund family of funds includes: The Meigs County Community Fund, Forrest Bachtel Scholarship Fund, Chester Shade Historical Association Fund, New Haven School Fund, and the Karr-Aanestad K-9 Fund. In addition to these established funds, Endow 200, Celebrating Our Past, Building Our Future, has been launched in conjunction with Meigs County’s 200th birthday in 2019 to build an endowment for future grant opportunities in the county. The goal of Endow 200 is to have 200 gifts of $3,000 by 2020.

The first grants totaling $8,000 have been awarded to three projects from a total of 16 applications. Hopewell Health Center was awarded $1,000 which will go toward providing a day camp summer program for children with challenges related to the opioid epidemic. The Meigs High School Counseling Program was awarded $3,000 which will allow 50 students to spend two days touring colleges and universities in the region. The Meigs County Health Department received $4,000 to be used toward the implementation of the Community Health Improvement Plan.

The door prizes were given to Martie Baum, Becky Cotterill and Linda Lear.

The next meeting will be May 17 at the Trinity Church meeting room Dr. Robin Rayfield, Executive Director of ORTA, will be the speaker.

Information submitted by Janice Weber.