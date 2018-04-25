POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for April 2018 is Shawn Rayburn.

Rayburn has been employed in the Physical Therapy Department since May 2014, and is currently working as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Rayburn was nominated for Employee of the Month by a patient. According to a statement from PVH: “The patient stated Rayburn is exceptional in his job. He is very caring, knowledgeable and insightful in all he does. He made the patient’s care enjoyable and gave the patient the push to work hard with their exercises at home.”

The statement went on to say “Shawn is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have him on our team. In this recognition, he received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. He will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.”

In being recognized as Employee of the Month, Rayburn stated that he has truly enjoys being a part of the Therapy Department and is honored to work alongside such great people.