Hemlock Grange meets

HEMLOCK GROVE — Hemlock Grange opened its April meeting with the Pledge to the Flag, patriotic song and prayer.

Adell White, family activities chairperson, reminded everyone that the baking projects will be voted on at the May meeting.

Pop tabs, used eye glasses and cases, used hearing aide batteries, children’s gloves, hats and scarves needed to be turned in by April 23 for the state conference.

Margaret Parker, lecturer, had a program on Grange meetings from 1939 up through the last few years.

The May meeting will be Salisbury steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. All members invited.

Information submitted by Barbara Fry.