Donating for Autism Awareness

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services employees recently donated money to Haugland Learning Center for Autism Awareness Month. Haugland Learning Center is a school specialized for individuals with Autism. They currently serve grades K-12, with a preschool program planned to begin next fall. Pictured are Katie Anderson from JFS (left) and Sam Weiland, Site Manager of Haugland Learning Center Albany, Ohio (right).

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services employees recently donated money to Haugland Learning Center for Autism Awareness Month. Haugland Learning Center is a school specialized for individuals with Autism. They currently serve grades K-12, with a preschool program planned to begin next fall. Pictured are Katie Anderson from JFS (left) and Sam Weiland, Site Manager of Haugland Learning Center Albany, Ohio (right). http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.17-DJFS201841610385292.jpg Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services employees recently donated money to Haugland Learning Center for Autism Awareness Month. Haugland Learning Center is a school specialized for individuals with Autism. They currently serve grades K-12, with a preschool program planned to begin next fall. Pictured are Katie Anderson from JFS (left) and Sam Weiland, Site Manager of Haugland Learning Center Albany, Ohio (right).