Local TOPS participants attend state recognition

COLUMBUS — TOPS OH#2013 had eight members attend the Ohio State Recognition Day in Columbus at the Crown Plaza Columbus North Conference Center.

The group traveled to the conference for Friday’s all day session and Saturday’s half day session. The theme was “TOPS Seeds Grow into KOPS Flowers” meaning that as TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) members work to reach their weight loss goal they become KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly).

Various lectures were presented about topics that affect the weight loss journey. Such topics as Laughter Yoga, Cultivate the Success of Blooming Where You are Planted, Mindful Eating as well as heard success stories from TOPS Division winners and royalty for 2017. The Queen for the State of Ohio is Cindy Casciato from Ravenna OH#1947 with a loss of 90.5 pounds. The King is Josiah Grove from Heath OH#1804 with a loss of 38 pounds. There were two runners up, Carol Shenberger with 89 pounds lost and Larry Shenberger with 21.50 pounds lost. Combined royalty weight loss totaled 239 pounds.

Regional Director Ruth Gielow addressed the conference attendees by encouraging members to reach for success. She said that, “Success is deciding what you really want and dedicating your life to it.” She also said that “desire is the starting point of all achievement. You are the result or the excuse to weight loss accomplishment.”

Veterans were recognized for their service to our country with an honor guard and patriotic song, “God Bless the USA”. Conference attendees joined singing for the National Anthem and saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

The before and after parade was made up of those who have lost more than 50 pounds. They exhibited their large size clothing and then show their current size. This is a very inspirational part of the TOPS State Recognition Day.

Century Club members were recognized. Century Club is for those who have lost 100 pounds and kept it off for 52 consecutive weeks.

There was a graduation ceremony for new KOPS. These graduates have reached their goal and have graduated from TOPS to KOPS. They wore white graduation gowns with hats and tassels. The KOPS address was inspirational and educational encouraging the new graduates to never give up but to continue to have passion, priority and press on.

The conference ended with the annual circle of light. This is where all KOPS are recognized for their years of being a KOPS. Each KOPS was presented with a yellow rose (which is the KOPS symbol) and they were also given a red rose that they present to a TOPS member that they want to see obtain goal in the next year. They circle the room and when the lights are darkened they turn on their individual lights to complete a circle around the room. The song sung during the circle of light was “The Rose”.

Local KOPS members from OH#2013 Tuppers Plains that were recognized and participated in the circle of light were Mary Rankin, Roberta Henderson, Cindy Hyde and Pat Snedden.

Next year’s State Recognition Day will be April 5 and 6 in Akron, Ohio at the Hilton Hotel Conference Center.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.