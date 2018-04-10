PHS Alumni Association Scholarship Applications

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Alumni Association is again this year offering scholarships to deserving students who are either grandchildren or great-grandchildren of a PHS Alumni.

There will be three Pomeroy Alumni Association Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each; one Robert and Sheila Strauss Eastman scholarship in the amount of $1,000; one Dan and Robert Morris Scholarship in the amount of $1,000; and one Charles Gibbs Scholarship for education majors.

Applicants need to submit only one application to be considered for each of the scholarships , which are given based on the applicant’s academics and will be chosen by a scholarship committee. The application must include a transcript of grades, a current photos and a letter stating the name of the college or university he or she plans to attend. Applicants need to state their major and include any school activities and achievements. An applicant needs to state his or her relationship to the alumni, a home phone number and the name of his or her parents.

Applications are to be mailed to the Pomeroy Alumni Association, PO Box 202, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Applications must be received by the Alumni Association before May 17, 2018.

Winners will be announced at the Pomeroy High School Alumni Banquet on May 26, 2018.