Food pantry receives donation

POMEROY — Through the efforts of the Methodist men’s group of the North United Methodist Church of Ravenswood, West Virginia, the Parish Food Pantry received 1,000 pounds of potatoes to be given out to the needy.

This group has for the past several years furnished potatoes to the pantry through a member of their group, Don Johnson of Portland.. Parish board members Bob Beegle and Larry Ebersbach met the Ravenswood group and traveled to Parkersburg to pick up the potatoes.

The Cooperative Parish extends sincere appreciation and thanks to the Ravenswood group for their support in helping provide assistance to the needy. The potatoes will be distributed to our needy clients.

The Meigs Cooperative Food Pantry is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Avenue, Pomeroy, Ohio.