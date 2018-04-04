Tractor Supply Co. searching for OH 4-H, FFA “Great Neighbors”

GALLIPOLIS — The Tractor Supply Company Mobile Fair Tour is looking for OH 4-H and FFA youth who showcase what it means to be a great neighbor.

Originating last year, the “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest is an experiential component of the retailer’s Mobile Fair Tour—a 24-stop journey across the United States that will begin its route June 1 in Kentucky and conclude Nov. 10 in Nevada.

Beginning Tuesday, March 27, 4-H and FFA members living near the Pickaway County Fair in Circleville, Ohio, can enter the contest by submitting an essay in response to the following: Choose one memorable 4-H or FFA experience and explain how that experience has influenced your development as a great neighbor in your community.

Tractor Supply will select five local winners to receive a commemorative plaque and Tractor Supply gift pack during a recognition ceremony at the Pickaway County Fair on Saturday, June 23.

The “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest closes Sunday, April 29 at 5 p.m. CDT. To enter, eligible 4-H and FFA members should visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour to submit an essay, review contest rules and regulations, and view a list of fair stops.

“Whether it’s caring for animals, growing vegetables or volunteering, fairs play an important role in providing developmental opportunities for OH 4-H and FFA youth,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “The ‘Great Neighbor’ Essay Contest is an excellent platform for these youth to share their leadership experiences, and it allows Tractor Supply to provide some well-deserved recognition for the work they do year-round to make their communities better places.”

Last year, Tractor Supply recognized more than 90 4-H and FFA youth for their community contributions at 19 fair stops across the country. In addition to honoring contest winners, the Mobile Fair Tour features free, family-friendly activities and prizes to enhance the fair experience.

Submitted by Tractor Supply Company.