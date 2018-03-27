Retired teachers hear Senior Center update

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers met March 15, at the Meigs Senior Center for a noon luncheon. Charlene Rutherford, president, welcomed the group and all recited the pledge to the flag. For devotions, Bill Downie read “Lenten – Fast or Feast” and had prayer before the meal.

The speaker following the lunch was Beth Shaver, director of the Meigs County Council on Aging. She spoke about the building renovations that have been done on the Meigs Junior High building in Middleport, which will be the new home for the Meigs Senior Center. She showed a slide presentation with many before and after pictures that have taken place.

The campus was purchased in 2015 and during that year the roof was repaired and new window panes replaced. In May of 2016, the staff and volunteers started major changes to the building.. It has taken two years and this summer engineers will be putting in the heating and cooling systems and doing the plumbing for the bathrooms and kitchen. The building is projected to be in use by September of this year. The building is not only for senior activities, but also as a community center.

For entertainment, the Meigs High School play cast, under the direction of Amy Perrin and Garrett Riffle, performed several numbers from their musical to be performed April 13 and 14 at Meigs High School.

Donna Jenkins moved to take a collection for the Meigs High School Drama Club. Janice Weber seconded the motion.

During the business meeting, the secretary and treasurer’s reports were given.

The president said the Meigs Historical Society is needing volunteers to help with their move the their new building in Middleport.

Duane Wolfe said that the annual dinner and auction for the Brenda K. Wolfe Peritoneal Cancer Foundation was to be held on March 17.

The next meeting will be April 19 at the Wild Horse Cafe. Jennifer Sheets will be the speaker on behalf of the Meigs County Community Fund.

For the service project, bring in an easy-fix meal, personal care products or good used clothing for the “Care By the Stairs” which is a project of the Meigs High School Career Based Intervention class. This is to help their fellow students who are in need.

Information provided by Janice Weber.