Tuppers Plains “Paws And Claws” 4-H club got together on Sunday the 11th of March for the first time this year. They elected Joey Card as their president; Rylan Sanders as their vice-president; Brayden Sanders as their recreational officer; and Julie Towne as their news reporter. They also established that their next field trip would be to COSI in Columbus Ohio. Their next meeting is on March 31 at 4 p.m. at the Card household.

Submitted by news reporter Julie Towne.