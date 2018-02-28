Fruth speaks at NACDS conference

POINT PLEASANT — “Be courageous. Lead with passion. Respond with innovation. Demonstrate compassion,” Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy declared to the members of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) 2018 Regional Conference held from Feb. 4 – 6 as she presented ideas on the subject: “What can one company do to make an impact on the drug epidemic in the local community?”

Fruth Pharmacy, a family-owned regional pharmacy of 30 locations, does business as “Your Hometown, Family Pharmacy.” In the age of Amazons and Walmarts, it’s a fairly small operation.

Fruth, the youngest daughter of Fruth Pharmacy founders, Jack & Frances “Babs” Fruth, began work in 2013 to make Fruth Pharmacy a leader in developing solutions to help persons with addiction.

One of the initiatives was Naloxone training. Pharmacists trained alongside emergency personnel, law enforcement, and loved ones of addicts. This gave Fruth personnel a different perspective on the life-saving drug overdose reversal medication Naloxone.

Fruth has also worked with Recovery Point in Charleston to help provide scholarships to those completing the program. Fruth recently announced her work with the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation on the Bridge of Hope Fund, a scholarship program that will help recovering addicts earn certifications in trade fields or complete traditional college degrees. Fruth helped to start the fund by donating $20,000. She requested help from other companies to match her donation; NACDS, Walgreens, Cardinal Health, and Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation all contributed. When the fund was announced on December 15th with the support of Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito there was a total of $100,000. Currently, the fund is up to $140,000.

Other initiatives made by Fruth during her tenure as president of Fruth Pharmacy include:

· Removed all single ingredient Pseudoephedrine and replaced it with a tamper resistant product to reduce Meth Labs

· Participation in research programs to help address the risk to babies of pregnant women with opioid addiction

· Availability of naloxone for opioid overdose

· Pharmacist training

· Advocating drug abuse issues with local, state, and federal government officials

· Media outreach to raise awareness of opioid abuse and recovery

· Marketing initiatives that help drive donations for organizations like Lily’s Place, a non-profit that cares for infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome

“To put the drug problem and its expanding reach into perspective, I routinely see young men in the program who were childhood friends and classmates of my own children,” Fruth shared.

About Fruth Pharmacy

Fruth Pharmacy has been a family-owned pharmacy for 65 years. Fruth Pharmacy has 30 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about Fruth Pharmacy, please visit www.fruthpharmacy.com.

Submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.