OU Jazz Ensemble to perform

The Ohio University Jazz Ensemble directed by Matt James will present an evening of Jazz, Swing, Big Band, and Dance Music from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at Riverbend Arts Council, 290 N. 2nd Avenue, Middleport, Ohio. Tickets are Adult $20 and Student $10 and include refreshments. Advance tickets can be purchased at King Hardware, Middleport, Ohio or Clark’s Jewelry Store, Pomeroy, Ohio. Call 740-992-2675 for more info.

