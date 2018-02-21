Businesses donate to jail ministry

TUPPERS PLAINS — The First Southern Baptist Church recently received a pair of donations for its jail ministry courtesy of Hupp Auto Center and ASC Warranty Company.

Hupp Auto Center was selected as the winner of a drawing conducted by ASC Warranty in which the winner received a donation to the charity of their choice. Hupp Auto decided to make the donation to the jail ministry, and will also be matching the contribution, making a total of a $500 donation to the ministry.

Rocky Hupp of Hupp Auto Center and J.B. Brunner of ASC Warranty Company presented the donations to Bob Mills.

Mills explained that the church has been providing the ministry for 18 years, sharing the gospel with local inmates. Currently, they minister at the Meigs County Jail and the Middleport Jail.

Ministry participants from the church include Mills, Hupp, Dale Colburn and Tom Curtis.

Each week the men go to the jail, meeting with inmates. Through donations to the ministry Bibles are provided to the individuals, as well as other items. AA weekly Bible study takes place, with assignments and tests given.

Mills explained that each week the inmates are asked to choose a verse to memorize, as well as a hard question to answer from the Bible. For completing the assignments the inmates can earn a candy bar or similar items which are approved by the jail.

Each week as different and each individual is different, explained Mills. He said that over the years the ministry has encountered people from all denominations and walks of life.

One of the goals of the program is to provide a foundation for the inmates to carry with them upon their release from incarceration.

The ministry is operated by volunteers using donations.

J.B. Brunner of ASC Warranty Company presents a donation to Bob Mills from the First Southern Baptist Church to be used for the church’s jail ministry program. Also pictured is Rocky Hupp of Hupp Auto Center. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.22-Hupp-1201822115455832.jpg J.B. Brunner of ASC Warranty Company presents a donation to Bob Mills from the First Southern Baptist Church to be used for the church’s jail ministry program. Also pictured is Rocky Hupp of Hupp Auto Center.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.