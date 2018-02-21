Annual Baby Face event returns

OHIO VALLEY — Fruth Pharmacy will be holding its third annual Baby Face Event on March 24.

To help local baby charities, Fruth Pharmacy will host an event looking for 4 babies to be the “baby face” for the company’s advertising for at least 1 year.

To participate in the event, children must be 0-36 months of age. Parents or guardians of the children are required to sign consent forms for participation and for use of the child’s image for Fruth’s advertising. There is a $10 fee to participate. The $10 fee is a non-refundable donation to purchase items for a store’s baby organization of choice. For example, a child participating in the Milton location, will help buy $10 worth of baby products for Lily’s Place in Huntington – an organization that helps babies recovering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). Locally, the following will benefit from the event: in Mason County, the Mason Baby Pantry; in Meigs County, the Meigs Cooperative Parish; and in Gallia County, God’s Hands at Work.

Children participating in the event are also entered for a chance to win several prizes. Children will be placed into 3 categories: 0-12 months, 13-24 months, and 25-36 months. Each store will be giving away a $25 Fruth Gift Card to 3 overall finalists. There will also be a basket drawing for anyone who enters the event at each location. Photos of the finalists will be submitted to the corporate office for a chance at 1 of 4 photography packages valued at $250 each. Each child will also receive a FREE 4×6 photo taken on the day of the event. Children are encouraged to wear spring or Easter wear, but it is not required.

If a parent would like the opportunity to enter their child for a chance at being the “baby face” of Fruth and to help a baby organization, they need to go to their local Fruth Pharmacy by March 23 at 7 p.m. to register. The event will take place corporate wide on Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. Registration is open from Feb. 19 – March 23.

If someone would like to donate, but not participate, they may drop off a needed baby item in the store’s collection box. To learn more about the organizations each store is helping, please visit www.fruthpharmacy.com and click the About section.

Winners of the first two Baby Face events have their pictures hanging at their Fruth locations as well as the Fruth corporate offices. Last year’s Baby Face winners were: Allison Egnor of Winfield, WV; Leland Fugett of Parkersburg, WV; Cooper Wright of Nelsonville, OH; and Novaleigh Taylor of Buffalo, WV.

Fruth Pharmacy allows their employees and their families to enter this event.

Fruth Pharmacy has been a family owned company for over 65 years. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 30 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Article submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.

Donations made to Lily’s Place as a result of Fruth Pharmacy’s annual Baby Face event. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.22-Lilys-1.jpg Donations made to Lily’s Place as a result of Fruth Pharmacy’s annual Baby Face event.