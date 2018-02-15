Continuing the tradition

At the February 2018 meeting of Heath UMC Eleanor Circle members assembled cookie trays.
Heath UMC WSCS ladies completing cookie project in the 1960s included (L to R) Freda Mitch, Dorothy Roller, Beulah Hayes, Mildred Ziegler, Lorena Davis, Mrs. McDade, Mrs. Wayland.
Heath UMC United Methodist Women show off cookie trays from their project (L to R) Nan Moore, Juanita Bachtel, Etoila Cassell, Grace French, Elizabeth Mourning, Mary Rhinehart, Clara Criswell, Euvetta Bechtle, Lettie Young, Dorothy Roller in 1970s.
MIDDLEPORT — As an annual February tradition and in observance of Valentine’s Day, the women’s group (whether it be Women’s Society of Christian Service, (WSCS), United Methodist Women (UMW), or Eleanor Circle) of Heath United Methodist Church in Middleport, has completed a cookie project to deliver to those that are ill, shut in, invalid, or just in need of a little cheer.
At the February meeting each year, the members bring two dozen cookies, compile a list of those needing a “cookie” visit, assemble the cookie trays, and then decide who, on the list, they will visit for a cookie delivery. This project has been ongoing for at least 50 years and those on the receiving end are always appreciative.
Information provided by Jennifer Harrison.
