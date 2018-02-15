Continuing the tradition

MIDDLEPORT — As an annual February tradition and in observance of Valentine’s Day, the women’s group (whether it be Women’s Society of Christian Service, (WSCS), United Methodist Women (UMW), or Eleanor Circle) of Heath United Methodist Church in Middleport, has completed a cookie project to deliver to those that are ill, shut in, invalid, or just in need of a little cheer.

At the February meeting each year, the members bring two dozen cookies, compile a list of those needing a “cookie” visit, assemble the cookie trays, and then decide who, on the list, they will visit for a cookie delivery. This project has been ongoing for at least 50 years and those on the receiving end are always appreciative.

Information provided by Jennifer Harrison.