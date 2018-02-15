TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Ohio #2013 held its recent meeting at the Tuppers Plains UMC. The best loser for the week was Glenda Hunt. She received the “Fruit Basket” that is given to weekly best losers. Glenda also received an award for keeping weekly food intake charts for the month of January. It was noted that weekly food intake charts are beneficial for weight management. Co-Leader, Connie Rankin encouraged the group to participate in keeping the charts. The charts follow the policy, “If you bite it; you write it”. This gives a better overview of intake and makes it easier to identify areas that promote or thwart weight loss or maintenance efforts.

Business discussed was the attendance of SRD (State Recognition Day) on April 6 and 7. Nine members from the chapter plan on attending. Leader Pat Snedden is proceeding with making the travel and registration arrangements. The members reminisced previous SRD’s. It was of the opinion that everyone who experiences SRD not only enjoys it but also becomes inspired in their own weight management journey.

The Chapter currently has two ongoing contest. The Marble Game and the Dime Game. Progress on these contest was reported.

The group had open discussion about the following topics:

Diabetics requiring 6 small meals a day and the problems that they confront as they attempt weight management combined with blood sugar issues.

Stress eating — It is estimated that 75 percent of overeating is caused by stress. The best way to deal with the overeating is to deal with the catalyst of the stress.

How to get your inspiration to return — Members agreed that this is necessary for weight loss after having lost focus or regained weight previously lost. Discussion centered around, “How to get your “click” back”, because getting the weight loss focus to “click” in your mind will be key in making it happen.

The meeting was dismissed by members saying the “Helping Hand” motto.

TOPS #OH 2013 meets every Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains UMC. For more info call Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696.