Petro named vice president

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank President and CEO Tom Wiseman recently announced the promotion of Christopher S. Petro to Vice President and Comptroller.

Wiseman commented, “It gives me pride to see our homegrown talent reach this important milestone in his community banking career. Chris not only abides by our Community First mission, but strides to be the best example of it every day.”

Petro began his career at Ohio Valley Bank in the accounting department in 1994. He is a graduate of Hannan Trace High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Marietta College. Petro is also a graduate of Financial Managers School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1998, he received Ohio Valley Bank’s highest honor, the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence.

In his community, Petro has volunteered as treasurer of the Ohio Valley Symphony and coached little league softball and basketball. For approximately two decades, he has served as the chairperson of the OVBC Employee Community Fund, which provides donations to support local charities at Christmas time. Under his direction, the Fund distributed over $18,000 to 64 local charities last Christmas. This was the second largest annual distribution in the Fund’s history.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The Bank is owned by parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in loans and tax services. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com.

Article submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.