College News and Notes

Marietta announces Dean’s List for Fall 2017

MARIETTA — More than 80 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.Local students achieving the honor include:

Abigail Causey of Reedsville, who is majoring in Early Childhood Education and is a graduate of Eastern High School;

Darien Diddle of Racine, who is majoring in Petroleum Engineering and is a graduate of Southern High School;

Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, who is majoring in Sports Management and is a graduate of Eastern High School.

Ohio University students achieve Dean’s List

ATHENS — Several local students were named to the Dean’s List at Ohio University for the fall semester.

Local students named to the Dean’s List includ:

Middleport — Jake Roush, Angela Danielle Morris, Shannon McLaughlin, Haley Kennedy, Madison Dyer, Sarah Curl;

Pomeroy — Renee Stewart, Savannah Smith, Meghan Short, Raeline Reeves, Lara Perrin, Lindsay Patterson, Chase King, Megan King, Courtney Jones, Katelyn Edwards;

Syracuse — Talon Drummer;

Racine — Grace Wolfe, Kendra Robie, Taylor McNickle, Jennifer McCoy, Lucas Hunter, Jacob Hoback, Daniel Dunfee, Sky Brown;

Reedsville — Erin Swatzel, Kayla Hawthorne, Miranda Gillilan, Abigale Collins, Brandon Coleman;

Rutland — Matthew Shiflet, Brandon Mahr, Dillon Mahr, Earl Russell Henry Fields.