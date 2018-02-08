College news and notes

Capital University Announces President’s List Honorees for Fall 2017

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the Fall 2017 semester.

Local students named to the President’s List include Megan Douglas of Coolville and Briana Smith of Middleport.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Bonnett Named to Provost’s List at Capital University for Fall 2017

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce Bre Bonnett from Middleport was named to the Provost’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Student Achieves Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has named Marlee Maynard of Racine to its Dean’s Honor List for fall semester, 2017. Students achieving this recognition maintained a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours:

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.