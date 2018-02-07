OVB moves from Mastercard to Visa debit cards

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Bank announced that they will be moving from MasterCard to Visa debit cards over the next few months. The switch comes in an effort to keep banking fees low for customers while providing the best security and reliability.

In addition to the move, Ohio Valley Bank released new designs for its standard, Capital Line, Business Solutions, My Health Savings HSA, and Simply Debit accounts. All new Visa debit cards will be EMV chip enabled.

“With debit card transactions increasing worldwide each year, we are very excited to bring the Visa brand to our Ohio Valley Bank debit card holders,” commented Allen Elliott, vice president and director of customer support for Ohio Valley Bank.

OVB Cardholders will be automatically converted to Visa gradually over the first half of 2018. The bank advises customers to continue to use their existing MasterCard debit card until their new Visa debit card arrives by mail. All cardholders should expect to have their new Visa debit card in hand before the end of June. The new cards will have a new number, expiration date, and CCV. Cardholders with recurring payments tied to their card will need to notify who they pay to update their card information.

Cardholders who have upgraded to a Community First designed card are encouraged to stop in their nearest office to convert their school/charity card to Visa. Ohio Valley Bank currently offers 14 designs for local schools and 15 for local charities with five dollars from every design upgrade going back to the school or charity. In 2018, Ohio Valley Bank donated over $3,000 back to the community through its Community First Debit Card Program.

For questions regarding the move to Visa, contact your nearest Ohio Valley Bank office or call 1-800-468-6682. More information can also be found at www.ovbc.com/accounts/visa.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The Bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., also owns Loan Central, a consumer finance company specializing in tax services. Common stock for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.

OVB | Courtesy