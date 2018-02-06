Grange honors community citizen

RACINE — Racine Grange recently held its annual community dinner/pig-in-a-poke auction at the hall in Oak Grove. The grange provided the turkey and ham.

After dinner, Charles Yost, master of the grange, called forward Dan Smith of Bashan to receive the grange’s outstanding community citizen of the year award for 2017-18. The certificate was presented recognizing Smith for his contributions to the grange and his many years of service for the Meigs County Fair as a trustee, an auctioneer, and such things as the kiddie tractor pull. Smith was accompanied by his wife, Donna Jean, and his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and C.T. Chapman.

After the meal, many present asked Smith if he would like to try his hand at auctioneering the pig-in-a-poke auction. He graciously consented and many humorous stories of previous pig-in-a-poke auctions were told as he cried the auction.

A special guest for the evening was county treasurer, Peggy Yost. The money for the auction will go to Racine Grange projects.

Submitted by Keith Ashley.