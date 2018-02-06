TOPS holds meeting

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OHIO #2013 held their weekly meeting at the Tuppers Plains UMC. Best loser of the week was Mary Rankin.

The group is currently discussing attending SRD (State Recognition Day) at Columbus, Ohio on April 6 and 7. Several members of the group plan on attending. The weekly program was “group” led as each member participated in discussion of the topic, “Your Changing Body Image”. The discussion centered around the change in one’s body and appearance after the weight loss has been accomplished. Being comfortable in your new body is sometimes an adjustment. While some folks never see themselves as being normal size others confront the constant fear of regaining the weight. TOPS is there for you as you begin your weight loss journey as well as being there to support you in keeping the weight off (KOPS).

The group meets weekly on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains UMC. For more information about TOPS call Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-662-2633 or to find a chapter near you call 414-482-4620 or go to www.tops.org.