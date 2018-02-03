Gallia, Meigs briefs

Immunization Clinic

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department will conduct an Immunization Clinic on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at 112 E. Memorial Drive in Pomeroy. Please bring child(ren)’s shot records. Children must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. A $15 donation is appreciated for immunization administration; however, no one will be denied services because of an inability to pay an administration fee for state-funded childhood vaccines. Please bring medical cards and/or commercial insurance cards, if applicable. Zostavax (shingles); pneumonia and influenza vaccines are also available. Call for eligibility determination and availability or visit our website at www.meigs-health.com to see a list of accepted commercial insurances and Medicaid for adults.

RACO winter yard sale set

RACINE — The RACO indoor winter yard sale is set for Feb. 8-9 at the Racine American Legion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. There will be no clothing, just other miscellaneous and furniture and appliance items. Money goes into the fund for Southern High School scholarships. The Legion will be serving food for purchase during the event.

RACO Games

RACO Games at the Syracuse Community Center will be held on Feb. 22. Doors open at 5 p.m. games start at 6 p.m. Purses, cookware, dishes, and many other nice items. Syracuse Community Center will be serving food for sale. Tickets may be purchased from Gina Hart Hill, Kim Romine at 740-992-7079 or 740-992-2067, Racine Optometric Clinic at 740-949-2078 or from any RACO member.