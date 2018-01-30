‘Home away from home’

MIDDLEPORT — Ask Overbrook resident, Nora Rice, how she would describe the nursing facility and she will tell you, “it’s the next best place to home.”

Rice, a resident since 2015, says that there’s no place like it. “My favorite part would have to be the kind and considerate staff,” she continues, “it’s a very clean facility, there’s always something to do, but I also am able to have quiet time to read a book or take a nap.”

Activities Director Penny Gillispie-DeLong says that one of their top priorities is to respect the residents’ preferences and daily routines. From their clothing, to food menu, to activity schedules, to all activities of daily living – the residents’ preferences are always respected. Resident council meets once a month to discuss any areas of improvement as well as plan the upcoming activities calendar and menu.

Shirley Beegle, a current short-term resident, says “knowing that I have all the help from nursing staff while I am here is very reassuring, I have been a resident at Overbrook six times now, the therapy here is unmatched. If I ever had to pick a rehabilitation center I would definitely pick Overbrook.”

“My favorite part when going through the admission process with a new resident is that everyone’s needs are assessed equally – both long term or short term. It’s important to know more about each resident that we admit so that everyone gets unique care catered to their specific personal needs,” says Director of Admissions Heather Brooks. “We really take pride in our 5-star Quality Measures, our residents are very happy here.”

Choosing a rehabilitation center can be overwhelming, let us help. We have proudly served our community for 29 years – focusing on patient-centered care, high therapy outcomes and an unmatched hometown atmosphere.

Nora Rice, an Overbrook Rehabilitation Center resident since 2015. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.22-Nora.jpg Nora Rice, an Overbrook Rehabilitation Center resident since 2015. Overbrook | Courtesy Music therapy at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.22-Overbrook.jpg Music therapy at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Overbrook | Courtesy

Exploring senior care at Overbrook