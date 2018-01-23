Rio’s Meigs honor and merit lists

The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College announces the students who have been recognized for the Fall 2017 Deans’ Honor and Merit Lists.

The Deans’ Honor list recognizes students who have achieved outstanding academic success by earning a 3.75 GPA or higher for the Fall 2017 term. The students from the Meigs County area receiving this honor for Fall 2017 are: Ryan Amberger, Megan Bragg, Whitley Brown, Amanda Cole, Jessica Coleman, Cynthia Council, Michaela Davidson, Caitlyn Garrett, Brandon Gregory, Amber Huddleston, Jenna Hysell, Lindsey Jenkins, Kimberly Johnson, Sara Klein, Kourtney Lawrence, Austin Little, Isaiah Martindale, Madison Maynard, Joseph Morris, Haley Musser, Luke Musser, Jacquelyn Nitz, Madison Oiler, Heather Phalin, Kelsie Powell, Lori Sayer, Ashley Schartiger, Michael Scyoc, Hannah Sharp, Jessica Snoke, Amber Sturgeon, Ashlyn Wolfe, Jaden Wolfe, and Hannah Young.

The Merit List honors students who have earned a 3.5-3.74 GPA for the Fall 2017 term. The students being recognized from the Meigs County area for Fall 2017 are: Eric Buzzard, Sophia Carleton, Kristine Davis, Christopher Dawkins, Erika Fox, Cera Grueser, Allison Hatfield, Jordan Huddleston, Addie McDaniel, Makenna McGrath, Chelsea Patterson, Maranda Riggs, Sailor Warden, Whitney Weddle, Tess Wells, Caitlyn Young and Leanne Young.

Submitted by Jessica Patterson, communications specialist for Rio.