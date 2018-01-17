OVBC announces cash dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio―On Jan. 16, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Feb. 10, to shareholders of record on Jan. 26. For over eight years (33 consecutive quarters), the company has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

“As we close the books on 2017, we hope you will remember that Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central can help you with that as well,” said OVBC President and CEO Tom Wiseman. “Loan Central has experienced tax professionals, not seasonal preparers, who stand ready to organize and file your taxes this year with no appointment needed, extended hours, and doors open on Presidents’ Day.”

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.