Emergency HEAP continues through end of March

OHIO VALLEY —The Winter HEAP program is still available to assist customers with their main heating utility and/or furnace repairs as the temperatures drop and people experience colder weather.

The Gallia- Meigs Community Action Agency Emergency HEAP Program started on Nov. 1, 2017 and will continue through March 31. All clients can contact the new automated system for making appointments. The busiest time of day to call is in the mornings, so individuals should wait until the afternoon or later to call. Customers shared it is easier. The Interactive Voice Response System gives customers access seven days a week and 24 hours a day for making their appointment by phoning in. The new number is toll free at 1-866-409-1361. The Gallia-Meigs CAA is hoping that customers find this to be a great tool in helping to schedule an appointment. Customers will have to provide their social security number or client number as well as their gas and electric account number in order to make an appointment. However, please note, an appointment may not extend a scheduled utility shut-off. It is advised to wait until the end of the recording to receive a confirmation number because without a confirmation number the appointment has not been made.

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, are facing the threat of disconnection, have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel, or have less than a 10 day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $550 for unregulated utilities, up to $450 for wood, coal, or pellets, up to $750 for propane/fuel oil, and up to eight cylinders of propane.

The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same. However, Regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income while the past three months income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. The 12 month period or three month period for the help is determined from the date of application which makes it possible for individuals with decreased income during these periods to qualify later in the program. Examples of these types of situations could occur from layoff, strike, retirement, disability, or death of a spouse or household member. Documentation verifying all household income must be provided when applying for HEAP. Child Support must be verified for the last 3 months and up to 5 days from your appointment. A copy of the applicant’s most recent gas and electric bill is required. It is also required that individuals provide social security cards for all household members. Individuals will also be asked for proof of landlord including the address and the phone number of the landlord. If grandparents have custody of the children in the home, the custody papers are needed.

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175 percent calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a 1 person household is $21,105.00, 2 people is $28,420.00, 3 people is $35,735.00, 4 people is $43,050.00, 5 people is $50,365.00, and 6 people is $57,680.00, 7 people is $64,995.00, 8 people is $72,310.00. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $1,828.00 per member to the yearly income.

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications will be completed at both offices including the Central Office which is located in Gallia County at 8010 N. SR 7 and the Cheshire or the Meigs County Office which is located at 1369 Powell Street in Middleport. Appointments will be made by our IVR System with appointment times ranging from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The first nine walk-ins at the Cheshire office will be seen and the first three walk-ins at our Middleport office will be seen Monday through Friday.

For those interested in making an appointment call 1-866-409-1361.