Thaw causing leaks in Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District

TUPPERS PLAINS — According to the Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District, the district has noticed when the thawing temperatures came to the area that the water production at its treatment plant increased a substantial amount. From the distribution system, workers have seen all pump systems running longer and many tanks are struggling to fill in the night when they normally always do.

“From our past experience we believe this is from the thaw,” a statement from the district said.

The statement, sent by District General Manager Donald Poole, went on to state: “We have found several leaks on our distrubution system but our largest area of water use is going through water meters. Some of the many water leaks are from dwellings that are not occupied or not occupied during the winter. Places where the customer wanted to maintain water service and may not know they have a problem. When we have a large main line leak it is obvious the area it is in and they usually are found in a short order. The thawing leaks are more widespread and they do not point at one location or area.

We ask that if you know of these places owned by friends, neighbors, or relatives to please ask about them or do a walk around their place to see if water might be running. If there is something leaking sometimes just getting close enough to the structure or water meter you can hear water running. If you ‘see something say something’ also rings true for this situation but you ‘hearing something’ can also save someone a lot of money. Be a good neighbor and let’s look after each other if possible.”