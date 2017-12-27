169th annual installation of officers held

RACINE — Robert Cleek of has been elected and installed as Master of Pomeroy-Racine Masonic Lodge No. 164.

Cleek was installed by WB Steven Trussell, Past Master of Shade River Lodge No. 453 of Chester and Siloam Lodge No. 456 of Cheshire. WB Guy Bing, District Education Officer of the Twelfth Masonic District and Past Master of Middleport Lodge No. 363, served as Installing Marshall. RWB Donald Stivers, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Twelfth Masonic District and Past Master of Middleport Lodge No. 363 and Shade River No. 453, served as installing Chaplain.

The 169th annual installation of officers was held Thursday, Dec. 21 at the Pomeroy Racine Masonic Lodge in Racine.

In his position as Master, Cleek is the presiding officer and head of the Lodge. The title of, “Master,” instead of, “President,” reflects the Masonic tradition of using ceremonies and titles from the stonemasons of the Middle Ages. When the great cathedrals of Europe were being built, the Mason in charge of a building site was referred to as a, “master of the work.” Pomeroy Racine Masonic Lodge No. 164 meets on the third Thursday of every month with refreshments and fellowship at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regularly stated meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Other officers installed during the ceremony were Jim Hayman – Senior Warden, John Epple – Junior Warden, Larry Ebersbach – Treasurer, Joe Wood – Secretary, Brent Shuler – Senior Deacon, Billy Goble – Junior Deacon and Lodge Education Officer, Fredrick W. Crow III – Senior Steward, Phil Hill – Junior Steward, Charles D. Wilson – Chaplain, RWB David W. Fox (Pro Tem).

Freemasonry is the oldest, largest, and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Today, there are more than 2 million Freemasons in North America alone.

Charity is an important tenet of the Masonic fraternity. The 90,000 Freemasons in Ohio provide approximately $15 million in charitable giving annually, including college scholarships, support of the Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games, and free training for Ohio school teachers to recognize students at non-academic risk.

General information is available at www.freemason.com.

Submitted by Jordan Pickens.