Eastern students attend Model UN at OU

REEDSVILLE — Eastern Middle School’s Junior Model United Nations teams participated in the Southeast Ohio Model UN at Ohio University last week. The Eastern teams, representing Japan and Madagascar, brought home an Outstanding Nation Award for the delegates of Japan, Savannah Barnes and Lilly Sutton. Both teams’ resolutions passed by a wide margin as voted by the delegates of the other nations.

In the Model UN program, each team member acts as a delegate for their chosen nation. The students research a problem and write a resolution to be presented at the end of the year conference. Throughout the year, the students prepare to debate with other schools’ delegates on the merits of the resolutions while speaking in defense of their own. Over 100 teams from across southeastern Ohio participated in this year’s event.

Model UN conferences are run by students and follow the actual United Nation’s General Assembly procedures. Teams earn points according to the quality of their resolution, their debate performance, a cultural project, and for individual leadership.

Kari Putman and Deborah Kerwood serve as Model UN advisors for Eastern Local School District junior teams.

Submitted by Deborah Kerwood.