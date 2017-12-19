‘Americanism Test’ given

Drew Webster Post #39 of the American Legion in Pomeroy recently gave its annual Americanism Test to students at Meigs High School. Participating in the testing was Leila Ashirova, a foreign exchange student from the Republic of Georgia. Following the testing, she presented the Legion members in attendance with several mementos from her country. Pictured are Wayne Thomas, Mick Williams, Leila Ashirova, Wally Hatfield, and Sam VanMatre.

