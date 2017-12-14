Retired teachers meet

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers met on Dec. 7 at the Trinity Church in Pomeroy. The president, Charlene Rutherford, welcomed the group and had the pledge to the flag. She had devotions and had prayer before the meal was served by the ladies of Trinity Church.

Janice Weber had the secretary’s report and Bill Downie gave the treasurer’s report. He reminded the group that dues were due.

The president thanked all members for the books and art supplies brought in for the Cooperative Parish to give as Christmas gifts to children and teens.

A card was signed for Suzanne Sayre. Gay Perrin told of the death of Mae Young of Miamisburg, Ohio.

The president asked for suggestions for future programs and places to eat.

Volunteer hours were turned in to Gay Perrin.

The Eastern High School bell choir under the direction of Cris Kuhn played a program of Christmas music on the bells and chimes.

Door prizes were given to Becky Cotterill and Gay Perrin.

The next meeting will be in March 2018.

Submitted by Janice Weber.